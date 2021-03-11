Bobby Dalbec Hits Grand Slam – Red Sox Beat Braves 5-3 [VIDEO]

There was a lot of good things that came out of Wednesday's 5-3 victory for the Boston Red Sox over the Atlanta Braves.

Bobby Dalbec, battling for a place on the roster hit a grand slam in the 6th inning, and is now batting .313 for the Spring. The grand slam was Dalbec's 4th homer this year.

The Red Sox had 7 hits on the afternoon with Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez each hitting a double.

On the mound Matt Andriese threw 3 innings allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 1. Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless inning, striking out 2. Tanner Houck after a rough outing last time, went 3 innings allowing just 1 hit, striking out 3. Frank German pitched a scoreless inning and Austin Brice pitched the 9th for his first save of the season, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

The Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins this afternoon at 1:05 and Eduardo Rodriguez will make his 2nd start of the Spring. On Friday, the Red Sox will play Tampa Bay.

Hear today's game and most every Spring Training game on 929 The Ticket. The Red Sox open the regular season at home on Thursday, April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles. Keep your Sox on 929 The Ticket for every Regular Season game!