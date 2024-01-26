Brad Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Senators 3-2

Brad Marchand scored at 1:48 of overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

The goal was Marchand's 396th — the fifth in four games — and moved him past Ray Bourque and into fifth all-time with the Bruins.

“It’s special,” the 35-year-old Marchand said. “I try not to think too much about it, but it’s special. I never thought my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would have happened.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be part of a group that’s had a lot of success and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from.”

It was also Marchand's 19th career overtime goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for the third in NHL history, behind Alex Ovechkin (26) and Sidney Crosby (20).

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for the Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots.

“I think the biggest thing is finishing off a game that looked like an uphill battle sometimes,” Swayman said. “And it’s really special to get a back-to-back and finish it in overtime, so huge congrats to (Marchand) passing some pretty great names. So really, really good feel-good win for us.”

Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Ottawa was trailing 2-1 when Josh Norris thought he had tied the game at 13:18 of the third. But, officials determined a hand pass was involved.

The Senators did come back to tie the game at 2-all with a power-play goal at 16:42, when Tarasenko sent a shot past Swayman.

Leading 1-0 after one period, Boston extended its advantage at 8:19 of the second when Frederic beat Korpisalo high to the blocker side. The Senators cut the lead to one with a late power-play goal.

Drake Batherson made a backhand pass to Chabot, who snapped a shot past Swayman for his second of the season.

“Drake (Batherson) did 99 percent of the job,” said Tarasenko. “He made a very good screen and the goalie can’t see and left the corner open.”

The goal resulted in a scrum behind the net, and Chabot got punched by Charlie McAvoy, triggering a larger scrum and roughing penalties assessed to McAvoy, Wotherspoon, Tim Stuzle, with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Batherson.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t overly impressed with the discrepancy in power plays.

“I don’t think we dodged a bullet; I think we took about eight bullets,” said Montgomery. “They had six power plays we had one. That is one-sided.”

The Bruins were largely outplayed in the first, but still held a one-goal lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Ottawa failed to capitalize on its two power-play chances, while Boston scored three seconds into its power play at 18:36 of the first. Pastrnak beat Korpisalo from just inside the blue line on the Bruins' third shot of the period.

Senators forward Shane Pinto made his home debut after serving a 41-game suspension for gambling. Pinto had returned to action and picked up a point in a win at Philadelphia on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.