Less than 24 hours after their bitterly disappointing season came to an end, the Boston Celtics have undergone massive changes to the team's hierarchy as president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is expected to step down from the position he has held since 2003.

Brad Stevens will transition from head coach to the front office and take over the role vacated by Ainge. Stevens will lead the search for the team's next head coach.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Stevens had been described as "worn down with coaching" since The Bubble, and welcomed the transition. Bontemps' article also states that Ainge had been contemplating leaving the job for some time and had been talking with ownership about possible succession plans.

Ainge assumed control of the Celtics' front office on May 9, 2003, and guided the organization to its lone championship since 1986 in 2008.

Stevens' head coaching career, at least for the time being, comes to an end with a career record of 354-282 (.557) in eight seasons. After dropping 4-of-5 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 postseason, Stevens' playoff record dipped below-.500 to 38-40 (.487).

Boston went 39-41 in 80 competitive games this season - 37-37 in the regular season, a play-in win vs. Washington and 1-4 in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series vs. Brooklyn.

Some speculation points to Ainge's next step being a role in the Utah Jazz's front office while Stevens and Co. will get to work finding the next head coach of the Celtics.