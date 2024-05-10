Camden Hills Doubles Up Brewer 10-5

The Camden Hills Windjammer's Softball Team scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings to double-up the Brewer Witches 10-5 in Rockport on Thursday, May 9th.

Brewer had taken a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning.

Sara Young was in the circle for Brewer. She pitched a complete game allowing 12 hits and 9 earned runs. She struck out 6.

Sierra Laukka started the game for the Windjammers. She pitched 1.0 inning allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1. Maya Stone came on in relief, picking up the win, pitching 6.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 8 and walking 2.

Hannah Leavitt homered to center in the 2nd inning for the Windjammers. Brenna Mackey, leading off was 3-4, scoring 3 times. Karly Putansu was 2-3, driving in 4 runs. Adriano Pedro had 2 singles. Sierra and Thea Laukka each had a double, driving in a run. Maya Stone, and Madison Hannan each singled.

Jill Ford had 2 hits for Brewer, including a double. Emma Jameson, Olivia Bragdon and Paige Oakes each doubled and drove in a run. Madison Shaw, and Taylor Grant each singled for the Witches.

Camden Hills is now 6-4. They play at Lewiston on Friday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

Brewer, now 5-5 will play host to Hermon on Monday, May 13th at 7 p.m.

