Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Mount Blue 35-32 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Apologies that we had the wrong information earlier. Here's the recap and stats from last night's Brewer-Mount Blue game.

The Brewer Witches remained undefeated beating the Mount Blue Panthers 35-32 in Farmington on Thursday, January 2nd.

Mount Blue led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches outscored Mount Blue 15-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 32-29 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Steven Young with 9 points, scoring 3 3-pointers. Owen Fullerton also had 9 points. Charlie Brydges and Jack Robertson each had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 4-6 from the free throw line.

Mount Blue was led by Carter Norton with 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Tucker Fitch had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 4-4 from the free throw line.

Brewer now 9-0 will host Hampden Academy on  Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Blue is now 5-3. They will host Oxford Hills on Saturday, January 4th at 12 Noon.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys41315335
Mount Blue Boys9164332

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jake Perry63---
Steven Young9-3--
Charlie Brydges511--
Jack Robertson3-1--
Isaac Johnson0----
Owen Fullerton93-34
Eli Wall0----
Oli Higgins0----
Anderson Clifford1--12
Cody Hews0----
Jackson Jankoski21---
TOTALS358546

Mount Blue

Categories: Boys Basketball

