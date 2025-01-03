Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Mount Blue 35-32 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

Apologies that we had the wrong information earlier. Here's the recap and stats from last night's Brewer-Mount Blue game.

The Brewer Witches remained undefeated beating the Mount Blue Panthers 35-32 in Farmington on Thursday, January 2nd.

Mount Blue led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches outscored Mount Blue 15-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 32-29 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Steven Young with 9 points, scoring 3 3-pointers. Owen Fullerton also had 9 points. Charlie Brydges and Jack Robertson each had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 4-6 from the free throw line.

Mount Blue was led by Carter Norton with 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Tucker Fitch had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 4-4 from the free throw line.

Brewer now 9-0 will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Blue is now 5-3. They will host Oxford Hills on Saturday, January 4th at 12 Noon.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 4 13 15 3 35 Mount Blue Boys 9 16 4 3 32

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jake Perry 6 3 - - - Steven Young 9 - 3 - - Charlie Brydges 5 1 1 - - Jack Robertson 3 - 1 - - Isaac Johnson 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 9 3 - 3 4 Eli Wall 0 - - - - Oli Higgins 0 - - - - Anderson Clifford 1 - - 1 2 Cody Hews 0 - - - - Jackson Jankoski 2 1 - - - TOTALS 35 8 5 4 6

Mount Blue

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jake Perry 6 3 - - - Steven Young 9 - 3 - - Charlie Brydges 5 1 1 - - Jack Robertson 3 - 1 - - Isaac Johnson 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 9 3 - 3 4 Eli Wall 0 - - - - Oli Higgins 0 - - - - Anderson Clifford 1 - - 1 2 Cody Hews 0 - - - - Jackson Jankoski 2 1 - - - TOTALS 35 8 5 4 6