Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Mount Blue 35-32 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]
Apologies that we had the wrong information earlier. Here's the recap and stats from last night's Brewer-Mount Blue game.
The Brewer Witches remained undefeated beating the Mount Blue Panthers 35-32 in Farmington on Thursday, January 2nd.
Mount Blue led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches outscored Mount Blue 15-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 32-29 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Steven Young with 9 points, scoring 3 3-pointers. Owen Fullerton also had 9 points. Charlie Brydges and Jack Robertson each had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 4-6 from the free throw line.
Mount Blue was led by Carter Norton with 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Tucker Fitch had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 4-4 from the free throw line.
Brewer now 9-0 will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.
Mount Blue is now 5-3. They will host Oxford Hills on Saturday, January 4th at 12 Noon.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|4
|13
|15
|3
|35
|Mount Blue Boys
|9
|16
|4
|3
|32
Box Score
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jake Perry
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Young
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Charlie Brydges
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Jack Robertson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Isaac Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Eli Wall
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oli Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anderson Clifford
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Cody Hews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson Jankoski
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|8
|5
|4
|6
