Brewer Falls to Messalonskee 12-7 in Season Opener [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches fell to the Messalonskee Eagles 12-7 in the 2022 Regular Season Opener at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, April 20th.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for Brewer and was tagged for 7 runs, 6 earned in 3.1 innings. He allowed 8 hits and struck out 5, but walked 4.

Kaiden Morin came on in relief and went 2.2 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Andrew Hodgins pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1 and didn't allow a hit or walk.

Jacob Thomas went 4.0 innings for Messalonskee allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walkd 3

B. Roderick went 2/3 of an inning allowing 1 hit and 4 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 2.

Ryan Wright closed out the game for the Eagles pitching the final 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 unearned runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

Grady Vanidestine had a triiple for Brewer and Jed Gilpatrick had 2 singles. Rowan Valley and Evan Nadeau each had a singe

Roerkick was 3-4 for Messalonskee. M Grant had 2 doubles and Joe Ardito had a double and single. G. Card and Cash Bizier had 2 singles for Messalonskee. (We apologize for first initials rather than first names but we don't have a full roster)

Brewer 0-1 will play at Edward Little on Friday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Messalonskee 1-0 plays next at Skowhegan on Friday, April 22nd at 3 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

