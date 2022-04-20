Brewer Softball Falls to Messalonskee 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team opened the 2022 Regular Season losing to the Messalonskee Eagles 3-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, April 20th. The windchill was in the low 40's with the wind whipping in from centerfield.

Morgan Wills picked up the win for the Eagles, throwing a complete game, allowing just 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 15 and walked just 1.

Morgan Downs was tagged with the tough-luck loss. She allowed 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 11 and walked 4.

Josie Pece had a double for Brewer, while Downs had the Witches other hit.

Jordan Lambert was 3-4 for the Eagles. Wills had a double. Audrey Mihm, Izzy Culver and Ashley Mullen each singled for Messalonskee.

Brewer is 0-1 and will play at Edward Little on Friday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Messalonskee is 1-0 and will play at Skowhegan on Friday, April 22nd at 3 p.m.

Thanks to Nancy Snowdeal for the stats.

