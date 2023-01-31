Brewer Girls Fall to Lawrence 72-40 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls fell to Lawrence 72-40 on Monday night, January 30th.

Lawrence led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 41-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Lawrence had 4 players in double-figures. Madalyn Provost had 17 points with a 3-pointer. Hope Bouchard had 14 points with 2 3-pointers. Bri Poulin had 11 points and Kaylee Elkins had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 7-7 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 17 points. She had 2 3-pointers. Jenna McQuarrie had 9 points and Jillian Ford had 8 points and 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 8-17 from the free throw line.

Lawrence is now 12-2 on the season. They have 4 games remaining in the season

Tuesday, January 31 at Messalonkee at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 3 vs. Nokomis at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7 vs. Gardiner at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 at Cony at 5:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 4-10 on the season. They have 4 games remaining in the season

Tuesday, January 31 vs. Camden Hills

Thursday, February 2 vs. Erskine Academy 7 p.m.

Friday February 3 vs. Skowhegan 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 vs. Bangor 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 8 9 13 10 40 Lawrence Girls 13 16 12 31 72

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 17 5 2 1 4 Jillian Ford 8 1 2 - - Kaylee Dore 0 - - - - Kathleen Brydges 0 - - - 1 Reece McKenney 0 - - - - Mariah Roberts 4 1 - 2 2 Aeri Nichols 2 1 - - - Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 9 2 - 5 10 Grace LaBree 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 10 4 8 17

Lawrence