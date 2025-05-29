TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball
The Brewer Witches visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity baseball on Friday, May 30, 2025.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
[INSERT CODE HERE]
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON, 5/26/2025, 1:00PM, SOFTBALL, PRESQUE ISLE AT OLD TOWN
MON, 5/26/2025, 4:00PM, SOFTBALL, PRESQUE ISLE AT OLD TOWN
TUE, 5/27/2025, 1:00PM, BASEBALL, MDI AT OLD TOWN
FRI, 5/30/2025 7:00PM, SOFTBALL, BREWER AT HAMPDEN
FRI, 5/30/2025 7:00PM, BASEBALL, BREWER AT HAMPDEN
*subject to change
