Brewer Hockey’s Zach Lindquist Voted Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Zach Lindquist, a member of the Brewer Boys' Hockey Team who was voted as the Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week!

Voting took place Monday, December 9th-12th.

The nominees for Week 1 were

Ella Davis - Penobscot Pioneers Girl's Hockey - Had a hat-trick and an assist in the Pioneers' 1st win, beating the Central Maine Black Tigers 9-2

- Had a hat-trick and an assist in the Pioneers' 1st win, beating the Central Maine Black Tigers 9-2 Madelyn Deprey - Caribou Girl's Basketbal l - Had 26 points going 16-18 from the free throw line in the Viking's win over John Bapst

l - Had 26 points going 16-18 from the free throw line in the Viking's win over John Bapst Claire Gaetani - John Bapst Girl's Basketball - Had 14 points in the Crusader's loss to Caribou.

- Had 14 points in the Crusader's loss to Caribou. John Grunkmeyer - Bangor Boy's Basketball - Had 14 points including 4 3-pointers in Bangor's win over Portland

- Had 14 points including 4 3-pointers in Bangor's win over Portland Zach Lindquist - Brewer Hockey - Had 2 goals in Brewer's win over Biddeford

- Had 2 goals in Brewer's win over Biddeford Ella Montgomery - Ellsworth Swimming In the 1st meet of the year Ella set a new school record in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 158.41

In the 1st meet of the year Ella set a new school record in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 158.41 Mason Rose - MDI Wrestling Won the 215 pound weight class in the Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Meet at Bucksport High School.

Won the 215 pound weight class in the Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Meet at Bucksport High School. Bergen Soderberg - Orono Boy's Basketball - Had 23 points including 6 3-pointers in Orono's 56-46 win over MDI

You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Get our free mobile app