Brewer’s Cole Fernald Voted Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Brewer High School's Cole Fernald who was voted the 92.9 The Ticket Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week. .

The Nominees for Week 2 included

Mary Allen - Central Girl's Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.09 and 1st in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:04.34

- Finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.09 and 1st in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:04.34 Cody Bailey - Brewer Boy's Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the Boy's Long Jump with a distance of 19-06.50 and 1st in the Triple Jump with a distance of 39-00.50

- Finished 1st in the Boy's Long Jump with a distance of 19-06.50 and 1st in the Triple Jump with a distance of 39-00.50 Tim Collins - Hampden Academy Boy's Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 1 Mile Run with a time of 4:41.49 and 1st in the 2 Mile Run with a time of 10:15.17

- Finished 1st in the 1 Mile Run with a time of 4:41.49 and 1st in the 2 Mile Run with a time of 10:15.17 Teanne Ewings - Houlton Girl's Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 1 Mile Run with a time 5:15.33 and 1st in the 2 Mile Run with a time of 11:26.07

- Finished 1st in the 1 Mile Run with a time 5:15.33 and 1st in the 2 Mile Run with a time of 11:26.07 Cole Fernald - Brewer Hockey - Had 37 saves in goal in the game against John Bapst.

- Had 37 saves in goal in the game against John Bapst. Brady Hews - Orono Boy's Basketball - Had a game-high 22 points including 3 3-pointers in the game against Ellsworth.

- Had a game-high 22 points including 3 3-pointers in the game against Ellsworth. Brayden King - Ellsworth Boy's Basketball - Had 20 points, 18 in the 2nd Half in the Eagle's win over Orono.

- Had 20 points, 18 in the 2nd Half in the Eagle's win over Orono. Caleb March - Hampden Academy Boy's Indoor Track - Fished 1st in the 55 Meter Dash with a time of 6.85 and 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.91

- Fished 1st in the 55 Meter Dash with a time of 6.85 and 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.91 Ella Montgomery - Ellsworth Swimming - Ella set a new record in the 500 yard freestyle. Montgomery's time of 5:30:82 beat the old record established in 2022 of 5:32.54

- Ella set a new record in the 500 yard freestyle. Montgomery's time of 5:30:82 beat the old record established in 2022 of 5:32.54 Carter Noble - MDI Wrestling - Finished 1st in the 126 pound weight class at the meet at Mountain Valley

- Finished 1st in the 126 pound weight class at the meet at Mountain Valley Haley Rose - Bucksport Girl's Indoor Track - Finished 1 in the 55 Meter Dash with a time of 7.66 and 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.95

- Finished 1 in the 55 Meter Dash with a time of 7.66 and 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.95 Amelia VanDongen - MDI Girl's Indoor Track - Fished 1st in the Triple Jump with a jump of 33-06.50 and the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:02.57

- Fished 1st in the Triple Jump with a jump of 33-06.50 and the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:02.57 Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer Girl's Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 55 Meter Dash with a time of 7.49 and the Long Jump with a jump of 16-10.25

Fernald now joins Zach Lindquist from the Brewer Hockey Team who was voted the Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

You can nominated an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.