Bronco’s Charlie Collins Sets Another Record in Cross Country Race Saturday

Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins set another record in the cross country race held on Saturday, September 18th at Saxl Park in Bangor. He finished with a time of 16:05.89 besting the previous record sent in 2021 by Hampden Bronco Abbott Valentine of 16:21.17

The Team results were

Hampden Academy 15 Bangor High School 70 John Bapst High School 74 Winslow 114 Brewer 122 Hermon 148

The Top 10 results were

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 16:05.89 Harrison Shain - Hampden Academy 17:05.17 Brody Smith - Hampden Academy 17:32.80 Miles Shain - Hampden Academy 17:38.01 Tim Collins - Hampden Academy 17:45.89 Adam Miller-Great - Bangor 17:49.56 Ethan Demerchant - Bangor -17:56.35 Braden Rioux - Winslow 18:03.08 Trevor Parlee - Brewer 18;11.96 Tyler Stillman - Hampden Academy 18:20.54

You can see all the results HERE

