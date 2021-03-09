Bruins’ Prospect Jeremy Swayman On Dominant Start In Pro Hockey

Former-University of Maine Black Bear and current Boston Bruins goaltending prospect joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss the scorching start to his AHL career.

Swayman is off to a 5-0 start to his professional career with the Providence Bruins, and is rapidly forcing his way into the discussion of future netminders for the B's.

Swayman credited his time at U-Maine for giving him "everything he has," and also said he's not concerned about when he'll get the call from the big club, rather making sure he's improving day in and day out.

But with Tuukka Rask playing on an expiring contract, Jaroslav Halak at age-35 and Swayman's stats far outshining those of Dan Vladar in Providence, it may not be long before the former-Black Bear dons the black and gold.