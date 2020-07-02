Bucksport Aims For a Third-Straight Trip To The Final Four

The Drive broadcasted live from Bucksport, ME, Wednesday on the waterfront across from Fort Knox.

Town Manager Susan Lessard and Director of Economic Development Rich Rotella joined the guys to tell us all about what Bucksport has going on:

Local lawyer and Mark's great-uncle Bill Tymoczko stopped by, as well as local politician Cathy Downs:

Collin Meshey, owner of The Dairy Port, a longtime fixture in downtown Bucksport, hung out for 10 minutes of quality ice cream talk:

George MacLeod took a break from celebrating 40 years of MacLeod's Restaurant to bring the guys some of his famous chocolate silk pie:

Bill Foster returned to the airwaves, and this time brought his children along:

Mark's grandma capped an eventful day in Bucksport: