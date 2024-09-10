Bucksport Girls 10 Central 2
The Bucksport Lady Bucks beat the Central Red Devils 10-2 in Bucksport on Monday, September 9th.
Bucksport's Scoring
- Addison Harvey 3 goals, 1 assist
- Haley Rose 2 goals, 1 assist
- Ruby Pereira 1 goal
- Layken Varnum 1 goal
- Alivia Shute 1 goal
- Chloe Bratcher 1 goal, 1 assist
- Rowan Jergenson 1 goal
- Addison Goss 4 assists
- Laycie Tweedie 1 assist
Central Scoring
- Maddie Frost 1 goal
- Iva Fowler 1 goal
Shiloh Graham was in net for Central and had 14 saves. Addison Fitch was in goal for Bucksport and had 2 saves.
Bucksport is now 2-0 and will play at MCI on Tuesday, September 17th at 3:30 p.m.
Central is now 1-2 and will host Bangor Christian on Wednesday, September 11th at 4 p.m.
