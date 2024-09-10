Bucksport Girls 10 Central 2

The Bucksport Lady Bucks beat the Central Red Devils 10-2 in Bucksport on Monday, September 9th.

Bucksport's Scoring

Addison Harvey 3 goals, 1 assist

Haley Rose 2 goals, 1 assist

Ruby Pereira 1 goal

Layken Varnum 1 goal

Alivia Shute 1 goal

Chloe Bratcher 1 goal, 1 assist

Rowan Jergenson 1 goal

Addison Goss 4 assists

Laycie Tweedie 1 assist

Central Scoring

Maddie Frost 1 goal

Iva Fowler 1 goal

Shiloh Graham was in net for Central and had 14 saves. Addison Fitch was in goal for Bucksport and had 2 saves.

Bucksport is now 2-0 and will play at MCI on Tuesday, September 17th at 3:30 p.m.

Central is now 1-2 and will host Bangor Christian on Wednesday, September 11th at 4 p.m.

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

To Vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

Get our free mobile app