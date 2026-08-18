After a 2-week mandated hands-off period, Maine High School's coaches and players were ready and anxious to begin the Fall 2026 season! Monday, August 17th was the 1st day of practices.

I made a quick trip to Brewer and Bangor early Monday morning and took pictures as the Brewer Field Hockey, Girl's Soccer and Football Teams practiced at Heddericg Field and the Bangor Field Hockey and Girl's Soccer teams were practicing at Cameron Stadium.

Best of luck to everyone this season!

Check out the photos