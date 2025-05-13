The Bucksport Girls and Brewer Boys Track & Field Teams won the Track & Field Meet held at the Brewer Community School on Monday, May 12th.

Here are the Team Results from the Girls' Meet

Bucksport - 141 Brewer - 131 John Bapst - 120 Orono - 105 Foxcroft Academy - 34 Narraguagus - 17

To see all the individual Girl's events and results click HERE

Here are the Team Results from the Boy's Meet

Brewer - 171 John Bapst - 110 Orono - 107.50 Foxcroft Academy - 83 Bucksport - 45.50 Narraguagus - 32 Searsport - 6

Congratulations to all. A Special congratulations to the following who won multiple events

Conner Donahue - Foxcroft Academy - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Evan Babcock - John Bapst - 1st in 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash.

Madison Rose - Bucksport - 1st in 200 Meter Dash and 300 Meter Hurdles

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

