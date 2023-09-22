TICKET TV: Bucksport Golden Bucks visit Orono Red Riots in Varsity Football
The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Monday, September 18, 7 p.m., Freeport at John Bapst football
Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town girls soccer
Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town boys soccer
Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Hermon boys soccer
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Messalonskee at Brewer football
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Bucksport at Orono football
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
