The Mt. View Mustangs visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity baseball on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Tuesday, June 6, 4:30 pm, Mt. View at Orono baseball (Mahaney Diamond)

Wednesday, June 7, 7 pm, Edward Little at Brewer baseball (Mansfield Stadium)

Thursday, June 8, 1 pm, Ellsworth at Old Town softball

Friday, June 9, Semifinal TBD

Saturday, June 10, Semifinal TBD

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.