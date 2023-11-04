TICKET TV: Stearns Minutemen Visit Orono Red Riots in Varsity Football
The Stearns Minutemen visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity football on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
