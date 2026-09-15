It's time to vote for the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athlete of the Week. These nominees were nominated for games played September 7th-12th.

You can vote as often as you wish now through Thursday night, September 17th at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will join Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, Callen Pooler from the Bangor Girls Soccer Team.

This week's nominees include

Ellie Arsenault - Orono Girls Cross Country who finished 1st in the Bucksport Cross Country Meet on September 12th.

who finished 1st in the Bucksport Cross Country Meet on September 12th. Rylee Bailey - Brewer Girls Soccer who had 3 goals on the week

who had 3 goals on the week Ethan Closson - Old Town Football who threw for 5 touchdown passes and rushed for 2 touchdowns. He ran for 66 yards and was 11-18 for 199 yards.

who threw for 5 touchdown passes and rushed for 2 touchdowns. He ran for 66 yards and was 11-18 for 199 yards. Kaitlyn Dufour - Skowhegan Field Hockey who scored 3 goals

who scored 3 goals Payton Guerrette - Hermon Girls Soccer who finished the week with 4 goals and 4 assists in 2 games

who finished the week with 4 goals and 4 assists in 2 games Jacoby Harvey - Bangor Golf who was the medalist against MDI on September 11th

who was the medalist against MDI on September 11th Abbie Flagg - Brewer Field Hockey who had 2 unassisted goals in a overtime win

who had 2 unassisted goals in a overtime win Lucy O'Connell - Bangor Girls Soccer who had 3 goals in the win over Oxford Hills.

who had 3 goals in the win over Oxford Hills. Cohen Raymond - Stearns Football who ran 16 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns

who ran 16 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns Dresden Sherwood - Hampden Academy Football who caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and ran for a 2-point conversion.

who caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and ran for a 2-point conversion. Ritchie Watson - Orono Football who ran the ball 28 times for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns

Vote Below!

Nominations are being taken now for the Week 3, 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.