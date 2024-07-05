Camp Capella’s Annual Charity Golf Scramble – August 18th

Registration is now open for the Annual Charity Golf Scramble to benefit Camp Capella. The Tournament will take place Sunday, August 18th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club.

Registration that morning will take place at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 8 a.m.

Individual registration is $100 with Teams of 4 $400.00. Checks should be made payable to Camp CaPella and mailed to Camp CaPella PO Box 552, Holden, Maine 04429. You can call Melanie at 207-843-5104 or email her at melanie@campcapella.org

There will be various contests such as a "Closest to the Pin" a "Putting Contest" and a "Straight Drive" contest. A barbecue lunch is included in the registration feel, featuring beef brisket and jerk chicken.