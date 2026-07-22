The Hammond Lumber Riverdogs no-hit the CM Hurricanes winning 11-0 on Tuesday night, July 21st in the American Senior Legion State Qualifier Tournament. The game was called after 4.5 innings because of the mercy rule.

Andrew McKenney tossed the no-hitter. He struck out 8 and walked just a batter.

Rogan Lord led the Riverdogs offensively going 3-3 and driving in 3 runs with a home run and a pair of doubles. Andrew Cote was 2-3, with a triple, driving in 3 runs. Collin Mehrhoff had a pair of hits including a double and drove in 2 runs. Henry Armell had a single.

The Riverdogs will play the GSM Senior Riders on Wednesday, July 22nd at 7:30 at Hampden Academy in the Winner's Bracket of the Senior Legion State Qualifier.

The Hurricanes will play the Dunkin Comrades in an elimination game on Wednesday, July 22nd at 5 p.m. at Hampden Academy in the Loser's Bracket of the Senior Legion State Qualifier.

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