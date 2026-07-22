The Dunkin Comrades fell to the GSM Senior Riders 5-2 from Sanford, on Tuesday night, July 21st in the Senior Legion State Qualifier at Hampden Academy.

Lucas Rutherford took the loss for the Comrades. He pitched 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 9 and walked 5. Blake Littlefield pitched 2 innings of hitless relief, striking out 5 and walking 2. Oliver Mattei recorded the final out.

The Comrades only managed 5 hits. Aiden Ouellette had 3 singles, going 3-4. Gavin Glanville-True and Ian Boudreau each had a single.

Parker Bjorklund picked up the win for the Senior Riders. He allowed just 1 hit, over 5.0 innings, striking out 9 and walking 3. Parker Jones pitched the final 2.0 innings He gave up the 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3.

Brody Baron and Noah Corliss each had 2 singles for the Senior Riders, with Baron knocking in 2 runs and Corliss 1 run. Henry Marcotte and Cassius Hogan each singled.

The Comrades will play the CM Hurricanes in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon, July 22nd at 5 p.m. at Hampden Academy.

The GSM Senior Riders will play the Hammond Lumber Riverdogs on Wednesday night, July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at Hampden Academy in the Winner's Bracket.

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