University of Maine Athletic Director Jude Killy announced on Monday, July 20th that Alex Gettens has been named the Women's Ice Hockey Coach.

Gettens is no stranger to Maine, having been an Assistant Coach for the Black Bears in the 2017-18 season, working primarily with goaltenders. That year the Black Bears won 19 games, the most in program history, and climbed to 8th in the national polls.

The past 2 years he has been an assistant coach at Colgate University. The Raiders earned at at-large spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Prior to that, he spent 6 seasons at Vermont, where he was an assistant coach before being promoted to associated head coach for the 2023-23 season.

In a press release Athletic Director Killy said "We are pleased to announce Alex as the next head coach for Maine Women's Ice Hockey. Throughout the process, he shared an unbridled enthusiasm and vision of comprehensive excellence for our program and his plan to get there. Ultimately that culminates beyond just winning on the ice, in the classroom or community, but with making a lasting positive impact in life. His familiarity with Hockey East, the Northeast and his previous time at Maine are all bonuses, as is his intense desire not just to be a head coach, but to be the head coach at Maine's only Division 1 institution."

Coach Gettens replaces Molly Engstrom who was Maine's coach for 4 seasons. Engstrom left in June to become the Assistant Coach with the PWHL Detroit team.