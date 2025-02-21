Caribou Girls Basketball Team Wins 1st Regional Final Since 1984 Beating Erskine Academy 61-46 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team won their 1st Class B Northern Maine Regional Title, beating Erskine Academy 61-46 on Friday night, February 21st. The last time that Caribou had won a Regional Title was in 1984 when they won the Class A Eastern Maine Regional Championship.

Caribou exploded out to a 22-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Madelynn Deprey had 8 points and Lily Bell and Liv dams each had 6 points.

The Vikings led 32-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Adams had 6 points in the Quarter, going 4-6 from the free throw line.

The rest of the game was pretty even in scoring, with Erskine Academy outscoring Caribou 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter and 19-16 in the 4th Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelynn Deprey and Liv Adams with 18 point each. Quinn Corrigan had 10 points. The Vikings were 15-26 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Isabella Winchenbach had 9 points with 2 3-pointers and Olivia Childs had 8 points with a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou will now play #4 Biddeford on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Class B Title.

Line Score

1234T
Erskine Academy Girls58141946
Caribou Vikings Girls2210131661

 

Box Score

Erskine Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lauren Northrup42---
Khloe Clark21---
Olivia Childs82111
Oryanna Winchebach0----
Madeline  Clement-Cargill21---
Kinsey Ulmer73-12
Kelsie Dunn111233
Delaney Brown0----
Eryn Young0----
Danica Ferris0----
Kienna Morse42---
Isabella Winchenbach812--
TOTALS4613556

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lilly Bell94-12
Brianna Levesque21--2
Ainsley Caron31-12
Liv Adams187-48
Quinn Corrigan105---
Evelyn Roy0----
Madelyn Deprey185-810
Amelia Godin0----
Joslyn Griffeth1--12
Lily McCrossin0----
TOTALS6123-1526

Check out the photos from the game

Caribou-Erskine Academy Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

