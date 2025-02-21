Caribou Girls Basketball Team Wins 1st Regional Final Since 1984 Beating Erskine Academy 61-46 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Caribou Girls Basketball Team won their 1st Class B Northern Maine Regional Title, beating Erskine Academy 61-46 on Friday night, February 21st. The last time that Caribou had won a Regional Title was in 1984 when they won the Class A Eastern Maine Regional Championship.
Caribou exploded out to a 22-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Madelynn Deprey had 8 points and Lily Bell and Liv dams each had 6 points.
The Vikings led 32-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Adams had 6 points in the Quarter, going 4-6 from the free throw line.
The rest of the game was pretty even in scoring, with Erskine Academy outscoring Caribou 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter and 19-16 in the 4th Quarter.
Caribou was led by Madelynn Deprey and Liv Adams with 18 point each. Quinn Corrigan had 10 points. The Vikings were 15-26 from the free throw line.
Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Isabella Winchenbach had 9 points with 2 3-pointers and Olivia Childs had 8 points with a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line.
Caribou will now play #4 Biddeford on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Class B Title.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Erskine Academy Girls
|5
|8
|14
|19
|46
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|22
|10
|13
|16
|61
Box Score
Erskine Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lauren Northrup
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Khloe Clark
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Childs
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Oryanna Winchebach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madeline Clement-Cargill
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kinsey Ulmer
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Kelsie Dunn
|11
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Delaney Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eryn Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Ferris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kienna Morse
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Isabella Winchenbach
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|13
|5
|5
|6
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lilly Bell
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Brianna Levesque
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Ainsley Caron
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Liv Adams
|18
|7
|-
|4
|8
|Quinn Corrigan
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Evelyn Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|18
|5
|-
|8
|10
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Lily McCrossin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|61
|23
|-
|15
|26
Check out the photos from the game
Caribou-Erskine Academy Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals
