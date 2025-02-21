Caribou Girls Basketball Team Wins 1st Regional Final Since 1984 Beating Erskine Academy 61-46 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Caribou Girls Basketball Team won their 1st Class B Northern Maine Regional Title, beating Erskine Academy 61-46 on Friday night, February 21st. The last time that Caribou had won a Regional Title was in 1984 when they won the Class A Eastern Maine Regional Championship.

Caribou exploded out to a 22-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, as Madelynn Deprey had 8 points and Lily Bell and Liv dams each had 6 points.

The Vikings led 32-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Adams had 6 points in the Quarter, going 4-6 from the free throw line.

The rest of the game was pretty even in scoring, with Erskine Academy outscoring Caribou 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter and 19-16 in the 4th Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelynn Deprey and Liv Adams with 18 point each. Quinn Corrigan had 10 points. The Vikings were 15-26 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Isabella Winchenbach had 9 points with 2 3-pointers and Olivia Childs had 8 points with a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou will now play #4 Biddeford on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Class B Title.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Erskine Academy Girls 5 8 14 19 46 Caribou Vikings Girls 22 10 13 16 61

Box Score

Erskine Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lauren Northrup 4 2 - - - Khloe Clark 2 1 - - - Olivia Childs 8 2 1 1 1 Oryanna Winchebach 0 - - - - Madeline Clement-Cargill 2 1 - - - Kinsey Ulmer 7 3 - 1 2 Kelsie Dunn 11 1 2 3 3 Delaney Brown 0 - - - - Eryn Young 0 - - - - Danica Ferris 0 - - - - Kienna Morse 4 2 - - - Isabella Winchenbach 8 1 2 - - TOTALS 46 13 5 5 6

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lilly Bell 9 4 - 1 2 Brianna Levesque 2 1 - - 2 Ainsley Caron 3 1 - 1 2 Liv Adams 18 7 - 4 8 Quinn Corrigan 10 5 - - - Evelyn Roy 0 - - - - Madelyn Deprey 18 5 - 8 10 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Joslyn Griffeth 1 - - 1 2 Lily McCrossin 0 - - - - TOTALS 61 23 - 15 26

