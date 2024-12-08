Caribou Girls Beat John Bapst 56-33 [STATS]

The Caribou Girls' Basketball Team beat John Bapst 56-33 in Caribou on Saturday, December 7th as the Vikings went 25-34 from the free throw line.

John Bapst led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Caribou led 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 48-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey who had a game-high 26 points, going 16-18 from the free throw line.. Liv Adams had 13 points. Brianna Levesque had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 14 points. Stella Goetz had 7 points. Maddie Peters had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Caribou 1-0, will play at Houlton on Tuesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

John Bapst, 0-1, will host Old Town on Monday, December 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Kaydence Harrison for sending the stats!

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maddie Peters 3 1 - 1 - - Rylie Soucy 0 0 - - - - Jesse Grand 0 0 - - - - Lily Philbrook 0 0 - - - - Maggie Robichaud 5 2 2 - 1 3 Julia Goodine 2 1 1 - - - Stella Goetz 7 1 1 - 5 6 Hailee Dearborn 2 1 1 - - - Claire Gaetani 14 6 6 - 2 4 Amelia Turner 0 0 - - - - Hadley Oliver 0 0 - - - - Morgan Wilson 0 0 - - - - Anna Smith 0 0 - - - - Sophia Ward 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 12 11 1 8 13

Caribou