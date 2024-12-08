Caribou Girls Beat John Bapst 56-33 [STATS]

The Caribou Girls' Basketball Team beat John Bapst 56-33 in Caribou on Saturday, December 7th as the Vikings went 25-34 from the free throw line.

John Bapst led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Caribou led 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings led 48-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey who had a game-high 26 points, going 16-18 from the free throw line.. Liv Adams had 13 points. Brianna Levesque had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had 14 points. Stella Goetz had 7 points. Maddie Peters had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Caribou 1-0, will play at Houlton on Tuesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

John Bapst, 0-1, will host Old Town on Monday, December 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddie Peters31-1--
Rylie Soucy00----
Jesse Grand00----
Lily Philbrook00----
Maggie Robichaud522-13
Julia Goodine211---
Stella Goetz711-56
Hailee Dearborn211---
Claire Gaetani1466-24
Amelia Turner00----
Hadley Oliver00----
Morgan Wilson00----
Anna Smith00----
Sophia Ward00----
TOTALS3312111813

Caribou

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lilly Bell411-24
Brianna Levesque721122
Ainsley Caron00----
Liv Adams1355-34
Quinn Corrigan00---2
Evelyn Roy00----
Madelyn Deprey2655-1618
Amelia Godin522-12
Joslyn Griffeth10--12
Lily McCrossin00----
TOTALS56151412534

 

 

