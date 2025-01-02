Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey and Old Town’s Emmitt Byther Named Big East Players of the Week

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey and Old Town's Emmitt Byther who were named the Big East Players of the Week for Week 3 by the Big East Coaches.

Deprey who has been the Player of the Week for Week 1 and Co-Player of the Week for Week 2 played in 1 game and had 27 points, pulling down 7 rebounds with 1 assist and 2 steals.

Byther played in 2 games and scored 31 points and pulled down 27 rebounds, had 5 assists and had 2 steals and 4 blocks.

Selected to the Big East Girls Honor Roll were

Liv Adams - Caribou 1 game, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 1 game, 12 points, 6 assists

Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth 1 game, 9 points, 8 rebounds

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth 1 game, 9 points, 3 rebounds

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 1 game, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Lily Norwood - MDI 1 game, 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Karina Dumond - Old Town 1 game, 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Taylor Loring - Old Town 1 game, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Taylor Madden - Old Town 1 game, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Selected to the Big East Boys Honor Roll were

Collin McDougal - Bucksport 1 game, 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Owen Corrigan - Caribou 1 game, 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Tristan Robbins - Caribou 1 game, 19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou 1 game, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Landen Belanger - Caribou 1 game, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth 1 game, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

James Witham - MDI 1 game, 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Will Francis - Orono 2 games, 24 points, 22 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals

Clay Crosman - Washington Academy 2 games, 43 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 5 blocks

Get our free mobile app