Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey and Old Town’s Emmitt Byther Named Big East Players of the Week

Caribou&#8217;s Madelynn Deprey and Old Town&#8217;s Emmitt Byther Named Big East Players of the Week

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey and Old Town's Emmitt Byther who were named the Big East Players of the Week for Week 3 by the Big East Coaches.

Deprey who has been the Player of the Week for Week 1 and Co-Player of the Week for Week 2 played in 1 game and had 27 points, pulling down 7 rebounds with 1 assist and 2 steals.

Byther played in 2 games and scored 31 points and pulled down 27 rebounds, had 5 assists and had 2 steals and 4 blocks.

Selected to the Big East Girls Honor Roll were

  • Liv Adams - Caribou  1 game, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist
  • Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth  1 game, 12 points, 6 assists
  • Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth 1 game, 9 points, 8 rebounds
  • Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth 1 game, 9 points, 3 rebounds
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 1 game, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
  • Lily Norwood - MDI 1 game, 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
  • Karina Dumond - Old Town 1 game, 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
  • Taylor Loring - Old Town 1 game, 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
  • Taylor Madden - Old Town 1 game, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Selected to the Big East Boys Honor Roll were

  • Collin McDougal - Bucksport 1 game, 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
  • Owen Corrigan - Caribou 1 game, 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists
  • Tristan Robbins - Caribou 1 game, 19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists
  • Kaymen Sargent - Caribou 1 game, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Landen Belanger - Caribou 1 game, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth 1 game, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
  • James Witham - MDI 1 game, 23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
  • Will Francis - Orono 2 games, 24 points, 22 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals
  • Clay Crosman - Washington Academy 2 games, 43 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 5 blocks
