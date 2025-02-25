Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey is a Miss Maine Basketball Finalist
The 3 finalists for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball were announced and Caribou High School's Madelynn Deprey is a finalist.
Deprey is a finalist with Ella Pelletier from Oxford Hills and Lexi Morin from Brunswick High School
Finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball include Jamier Rose from Noble High School, Wyatt Benoit from Thornton Academy and Gabe Last from Medomak Valley
The winners of Miss and Mr. Maine Basketball will be announced at the McDonald's Al-Star Weekend Dinner which will take place on March 7th at the Anah Temple Shrine in Bangor.
