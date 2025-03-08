Caribou’s Madelyyn Deprey Named Miss Maine Basketball

Congratulations to Caribou High School's Madelynn Deprey who was named Miss Maine Basketball at the Maine Association of Basketball Coach's McDonald's All-Star Weekend Banquet on Friday night, March 7th.

Deprey, who has committed to playing collegiate basketball at Southern New Hampshire University averaged 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.8 assists per game this season. She led Caribou to their 1st Class B Girls Basketball State Title and was named the Big East Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She finished her career with 1,671 points and 687 rebounds.

She was named MaxPrep's Maine High School Girl's Player of the Year earlier this week.

Deprey becomes just the 4th Miss Maine Basketball winner from Aroostook County. She joins

1988 - Julie Bradstreet from Central Aroostook

1997 - Kim Condon from Presque Isle

2018 - Kolleen Bouchard from Houlton.

Deprey will be playing in the McDonald's All-Star game on Saturday, which will be broadcast on Ticket TV.