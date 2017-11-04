Celtics Take Down OKC, 7th Straight Win [VIDEO]

How about those Boston Celtics...Down by 18 on the road at Oklahoma City, the Celtics came back to beat the Thunder 101-94. It's the C's 7th straight win.

Kyrie Irving and Al Horford led the second half surge.

Irving scored 22 of his 25 points after haltime. Horford added 17 of his 20 after the break.

Marcus Morris made his Celtics debut scoring nine points and hauling down four rebounds in 18 minutes. His minutes are limited as he comes back from knee issues.

Paul George led OKC with 25 points. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 11 assists. Carmello had just 10 points.

The 7-2 Celtics haven't lost since losing to Cleveland and Milwaukee on back-to-back nights to start the season. The Celts have the best record in the league and play the Orlando Magic Sunday night.