Celtics To Be Without Horford, G. Williams vs. NBA-Best Warriors

As is the case for many teams throughout professional sports at the moment, the Celtics will be without a couple key contributors for tonight's game vs. Golden State due to COVID-19.

Al Horford and Grant Williams were placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Friday morning. The news came after the team canceled its media availability this morning. Reserve forward Jabari Parker was placed in protocol yesterday after missing practice.

Horford has been somewhat of a revelation for the C's this year, averaging 12.2ppg/7.8rpg/3.5apg in 24 games this season. Williams has also solidified himself as a key member of head coach Ime Udoka's rotation and is averaging 7.5ppg and 3.4rpg in 28 games, nine starts.

COVID-19 cases have spiked league-wide in the last week, as has been seen across the NFL, NHL and England's Premier League. Many teams around the NBA are currently dealing with multiple positive cases, including the Chicago Bulls, who have been shutdown since the beginning of the week.

In response, the NBA and the NBPA today agreed to increased daily testing throughout the holiday season.

Tonight's Warriors @ Celtics clash can be heard on The Ticket, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. and the tip at 7:30 p.m.