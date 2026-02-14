#3 Central Aroostook Girls Survive #6 Woodland 39-36 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers survived a scare, beating #6 Woodland 39-36 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 14th as the Dragons' 3-point shot at the buzzer fell short.

Woodland had a 12-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Central Aroostook took a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Panthers led 30-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Adams and Lilly Burtt who each had 12 poitns. Allen had 2 3-pointers. Maggie Mahan had a 3-pointer. The Lady Panthers had 3 3-pointes with Allen having 2 3's and Maggie Mahan the other. Central Aroostook was 2-5 from the free throw line.

Woodland was led by Karleigh Smith with 14 points and a 3-pointer. Mishun Cornelus had 9 points. The Lady Dragons were were 6-13 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook advances to the Class C North Semifinals and will play the winner of the #2 Machias- #9 Narraguagus on Wednesday, February 18th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Woodland Girls12641436
Centrsl Aroostook Girls11910939

 

Box Score

Woodland

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Sonya Lombardo0----
2Karleigh Smith1431510
3Alexa Cummings0----
4Abrielle Beach0----
5Ava Croman0----
10Audrina Moore42---
11Kailey Bennett0----
12Addison Tripp0----
14Kaylin Hamilton511--
15Harlow Crowe42--1
21Mishun Cornelius94-12
22Taylor O'Loughlin0----
24Madison Coleman0----
TOTALS36122613

Central Aroostook

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Jillian Grass0----
4Harleigh Allen1232--
10Aryanna Grivois0----
14Rebecca Shaw0----
20Maggie Mahan931--
22Lilly Burtt125-23
24Joslyn Cyr0----
30Cheyanne Henderson0----
32Stevi Pierce42---
40Charlie Pierce21--2
TOTALS3914325

Photos from the game:

#3 Central Aroostook Girls - #6 Woodland

The #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers took on #6 Woodland in a Class D semifinal on Saturday, February 14th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

