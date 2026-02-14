#3 Central Aroostook Girls Survive #6 Woodland 39-36 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers survived a scare, beating #6 Woodland 39-36 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 14th as the Dragons' 3-point shot at the buzzer fell short.
Woodland had a 12-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Central Aroostook took a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Panthers led 30-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Adams and Lilly Burtt who each had 12 poitns. Allen had 2 3-pointers. Maggie Mahan had a 3-pointer. The Lady Panthers had 3 3-pointes with Allen having 2 3's and Maggie Mahan the other. Central Aroostook was 2-5 from the free throw line.
Woodland was led by Karleigh Smith with 14 points and a 3-pointer. Mishun Cornelus had 9 points. The Lady Dragons were were 6-13 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook advances to the Class C North Semifinals and will play the winner of the #2 Machias- #9 Narraguagus on Wednesday, February 18th at 10 a.m.
Check out the Stats and Photos from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Woodland Girls
|12
|6
|4
|14
|36
|Centrsl Aroostook Girls
|11
|9
|10
|9
|39
Box Score
Woodland
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Sonya Lombardo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Karleigh Smith
|14
|3
|1
|5
|10
|3
|Alexa Cummings
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Abrielle Beach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Ava Croman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Audrina Moore
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kailey Bennett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Addison Tripp
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Kaylin Hamilton
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|15
|Harlow Crowe
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|21
|Mishun Cornelius
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|22
|Taylor O'Loughlin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Madison Coleman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|12
|2
|6
|13
Central Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Jillian Grass
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Harleigh Allen
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|10
|Aryanna Grivois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Rebecca Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Maggie Mahan
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|22
|Lilly Burtt
|12
|5
|-
|2
|3
|24
|Joslyn Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Cheyanne Henderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Stevi Pierce
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Charlie Pierce
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|39
|14
|3
|2
|5
Photos from the game:
#3 Central Aroostook Girls - #6 Woodland
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper