The #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers survived a scare, beating #6 Woodland 39-36 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 14th as the Dragons' 3-point shot at the buzzer fell short.

Woodland had a 12-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Central Aroostook took a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Panthers led 30-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Adams and Lilly Burtt who each had 12 poitns. Allen had 2 3-pointers. Maggie Mahan had a 3-pointer. The Lady Panthers had 3 3-pointes with Allen having 2 3's and Maggie Mahan the other. Central Aroostook was 2-5 from the free throw line.

Woodland was led by Karleigh Smith with 14 points and a 3-pointer. Mishun Cornelus had 9 points. The Lady Dragons were were 6-13 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook advances to the Class C North Semifinals and will play the winner of the #2 Machias- #9 Narraguagus on Wednesday, February 18th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Woodland Girls 12 6 4 14 36 Centrsl Aroostook Girls 11 9 10 9 39

Box Score

Woodland

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Sonya Lombardo 0 - - - - 2 Karleigh Smith 14 3 1 5 10 3 Alexa Cummings 0 - - - - 4 Abrielle Beach 0 - - - - 5 Ava Croman 0 - - - - 10 Audrina Moore 4 2 - - - 11 Kailey Bennett 0 - - - - 12 Addison Tripp 0 - - - - 14 Kaylin Hamilton 5 1 1 - - 15 Harlow Crowe 4 2 - - 1 21 Mishun Cornelius 9 4 - 1 2 22 Taylor O'Loughlin 0 - - - - 24 Madison Coleman 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 12 2 6 13

Central Aroostook

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Jillian Grass 0 - - - - 4 Harleigh Allen 12 3 2 - - 10 Aryanna Grivois 0 - - - - 14 Rebecca Shaw 0 - - - - 20 Maggie Mahan 9 3 1 - - 22 Lilly Burtt 12 5 - 2 3 24 Joslyn Cyr 0 - - - - 30 Cheyanne Henderson 0 - - - - 32 Stevi Pierce 4 2 - - - 40 Charlie Pierce 2 1 - - 2 TOTALS 39 14 3 2 5

