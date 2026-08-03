Monday's Maine Junior Legion Championship Baseball game, which was scheduled to be played on Monday, August 3rd has been postponed until Tuesday, August 4th because of the continued rain in Bangor.

The game will feature the unbeaten Hammond Lumber Company Post 213 Riverhawks White against the once-beaten Trenton Junior Acadians. The game will be played at 5 p.m.

The Hammond Lumber Team defeated Trenton 5-3 on Sunday, August 2nd.The Acadians then went on to beat the Central Maine Hurricanes Junior Legion Team on Sunday night, 15-0.

The Acadians will need to beat the Hammond Lumber team twice to win the State Championship. Should they beat them in the 5 p.m. game, then the winner-take-all game will be played at 7:30 p.m.

You can see photos from the Sunday afternoon game between Hammond Lumber and the Acadians below.

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