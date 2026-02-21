Welcome to Championship Saturday, where the Class A (South), C, D and S Regional Champions will be crowned!

92.9 The Ticket will have all the games from Bangor on the radio. You can also listen online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Best of luck to everyone!

Bangor

Class S North

10 a.m. Girls - #1 Wisdom vs. #2 Katahdin

11:45 a.m. Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #2 Easton

Class D North

2 p.m. Girls #2 Machias vs. #4 Penobscot Valley

3:45 p.m. Boys #1 Machias vs. #2 Madawaska

Class C North

7 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Foxcroft Academy

8:45 p.m Boys #1 Caribou vs. #3 Fort Kent

Augusta

Class S South

10 a.m. Girls - #1 Valley vs. #3 Forest Hills

11:45 a.m. Boys #1 Valley vs. #3 Forest Hills

Class D South

2 p.m. Girls #1 Mt. Abram vs. #3 Monmouth Academy

3:45 p.m. Boys #1 Mt. Abram vs. #2 Buckfield

Class C South

7 p.m. Girls #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #3 Wells

8:45 p.m Boys #1 Spruce Mountain vs. # 3 Maranacook

Class A - Portland Cross Insurance Center

6 p.m. Girls #1 Cheverus vs. #3 South Portland

7:45 p.m. Boys #5 Cheverus vs. #6 Portland

