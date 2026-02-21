Championship Saturday February 21 [SCHEDULE]
Welcome to Championship Saturday, where the Class A (South), C, D and S Regional Champions will be crowned!
Bangor
Class S North
- 10 a.m. Girls - #1 Wisdom vs. #2 Katahdin
- 11:45 a.m. Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #2 Easton
Class D North
- 2 p.m. Girls #2 Machias vs. #4 Penobscot Valley
- 3:45 p.m. Boys #1 Machias vs. #2 Madawaska
Class C North
- 7 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Foxcroft Academy
- 8:45 p.m Boys #1 Caribou vs. #3 Fort Kent
Augusta
Class S South
- 10 a.m. Girls - #1 Valley vs. #3 Forest Hills
- 11:45 a.m. Boys #1 Valley vs. #3 Forest Hills
Class D South
- 2 p.m. Girls #1 Mt. Abram vs. #3 Monmouth Academy
- 3:45 p.m. Boys #1 Mt. Abram vs. #2 Buckfield
Class C South
- 7 p.m. Girls #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #3 Wells
- 8:45 p.m Boys #1 Spruce Mountain vs. # 3 Maranacook
Class A - Portland Cross Insurance Center
- 6 p.m. Girls #1 Cheverus vs. #3 South Portland
- 7:45 p.m. Boys #5 Cheverus vs. #6 Portland
