Championship Wednesday For HS Soccer & Field Hockey

Classes A & B boys and girls soccer along with all three Field Hockey classes play today in the North and South regional finals to set up Saturday’s state championship games.

Class A Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship – 4pm 11/3/21 at Messalonskee High School #3 Brunswick vs. #1 Bangor

Southern Maine Championship – 4pm 11/3/21 at Thornton Academy in Saco #3 Gorham vs #1 Windham

Class A Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship 6:30pm 11/3/21 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland #5 Brunswick vs. #2 Camden Hills

Southern Maine Championship 6:30pm 11/3/21 at Thornton Academy in Saco #7 Gorham vs. #4 Marshwood

Class B Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship – 4pm 11/3/21 at Hampden Academy #10 MDI vs. #1 Hermon

Southern Maine Championship – 4pm 11/3/21 at Lewiston High School #2 Yarmouth vs. #1 Cape Elizabeth

Class B Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship – 6:30pm 11/3/21 at Hampden Academy #4 John Bapst vs. #2 Winslow

Southern Maine Championship – 6:30pm 11/3/21 at Lewiston High School #7 Cape Elizabeth vs. #1 Yarmouth

Class A Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship - #3 Oxford Hills vs. #1 Skowhegan – 7pm at Mount Ararat HS

Southern Maine Championship - #2 Scarborough vs. #1 Cheverus – 5pm at Freeport HS

Class B Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship - #2 Old Town vs. #1 Lawrence - 5pm at Mount Ararat HS

Southern Maine Championship - #5 Leavitt vs. #2 Cape Elizabeth – 3pm at Freeport HS

Class C Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship - #2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #1 Maine Central Institute – 3pm at Mount Ararat HS

Southern Maine Championship - #6 Lisbon vs. #1 Winthrop – 7pm at Freeport HS