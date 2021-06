Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald joined The Drive from Patriots minicamp on Tuesday.

While it's early, and the team has yet to put on pads, Callahan said Mac Jones had outplayed Newton in the first couple days of camp.

He also provided an update on the Stephon Gilmore situation and how he sees it playing out between the organization and the former-Defensive Player of the Year who's set to make $7-million this season.