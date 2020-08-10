Checking The Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff take you on a tour around the world of sports getting you caught up on all you need to know.

We update the NHL playoffs and let you know how the Bruins did in their last qualifying round game.

A former UMaine Black Bear helped his team move on the quarterfinals.

The Red Sox took two out of three from Toronto and needed all of the last game against the Jays Sunday to walk off the Fenway diamond as winners.

We have other MLB details about how the Yankees struggled through the weekend, and why everyone was out of their seats in the Houston / Oakland game.

The Celtics are streaking in the bubble we have those details.

The college football season is looking tenuous at best for this fall, we explain why.

And we tell you about the newest New England Patriot, and add in NASCAR Notes and tell you who is the winner of the PGA Championship.

