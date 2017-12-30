Class B Battles: Hawks Sweep Wildcats

The Hermon Hawks got a Saturday doubleheader sweep over Presque Isle but both games went right down to the wire. In fact, the boys game went overtime.

BOYS: (4-0) Hermon 60 (4-2) Presque Isle 56 (OT) This thriller needed an extra four minutes to decide a winner. The Hawks hit on six throws to one Wildcat field goal in overtime to come away with the win. Issac Varney scored 20 points to lead Hermon. Jordan Bishop had 17 and Keenan Marseille had 13. Griffin Guerrette had 24 for Presque Isle.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

GIRLS: (5-0) Hermon 54 (3-2) Presque Isle 47 The Hawks interior size gave them a big advantage - Lauren Plissey scored 21 and Caitlyn Tracy added 14. But the Wildcats hit on 10 three-pointers and made it a one possession game in the final minute. Emily Wheaton led Presque Isle with 25 points.