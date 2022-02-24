We enter the semifinal round in Class D on Thursday as the best teams in northern and eastern Maine compete in the high school basketball tournament at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today's Class D semifinals features the same four schools with the same matchups on both sides

#2 Wisdom Girls Roll Over #3 Machias 61-25 to Advance to the Northern Maine Final

It was the Pioneers from the County notching the first win of the day. A close game early was blown up when the Pioneers went on a 26-0 run stretching from the early 1st quarter to the early 3rd quarter. Lilly Roy broke open the game in the 2nd quarter with a pair of big buckets to stretch the run out to 14-0. By the end of 3rd quarter Wisdom led 50-21. Roy was big all game for Wisdom getting the bucket and leading the fast break. She scored a game high 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Olivia Ouellette was a beast down low for Wisdom scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Ouellette had a double-double by halftime.

#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Dominates #5 Schenck 69-23

The Southern Aroostook girls' basketball team has been as about dominate as you can be in Maine basketball. That continued, as the Warriors rolled out to a 16-0 start. They never looked back as they led 24-4 after 1 and a 40-9 halftime lead. Cami Shields had 21 points before halftime for the Warriors. Madison Russell scored her 1,000th point as a junior for Southern Aroostook hitting a free throw in the 3rd quarter.

#1 Southern Aroostook and #2 Wisdom will meet in the Northern Maine Girls Class D Championship on Saturday at 9am.

#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Take Care of Business over #6 Schenck 71-42

The Warriors followed the girls lead jumping out to another massive led. Southern Aroostook led 22-0 over the Wolverines and would never look. Hunter Burpee scored 25 points and added 9 rebounds to lead the way. Dylan Burpee added 17 points as the top seed easily held serve in this one.

#1 Machias Eases Into Final Over #4 Wisdom 72-34

In the last game of the day, the higher seed would once again roll in convincing fashion. The Bulldogs advanced over a scrappy Pioneer team thanks to Shane Feeney and cousin Kashman Feeney. Shane had 28 points while Kashman totaled 19. Undefeated Machias had a 32-15 lead by halftime. The win for the Bulldogs sets up a much anticipated final between the two top seeds in Class D.

#1 Machias and #2 Southern Aroostook will meet on Saturday in the Northern Maine Boys Class D Championship on Saturday at 10:45am.