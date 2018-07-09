Comrades, Motor City To Meet At Hadlock

The Bangor Coffee News Comrades American Legion baseball swept Quirk Motor City 5-0 and 3-2 over the weekend. The next time they meet it will be at Hadlock Field in Portland.

And, Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket will be there to broadcast live.

Motor City junior legion team coach Tim Archenbault, has worked to set up a special Zone 1 Legion doubleheader at the home of the Portland Seadogs for Tuesday, July 17th. The Senior Legion game is Motor City vs Bangor followed by a Junior Legion game featuring Motor City vs Cheverus.

The top ranked Comrades have players from Bangor, Brewer and Bucksport on its roster. Motor City players come from Old Town, Orono, John Bapst, Foxcroft and Houlton.

No player on either team has played at Hadlock.

Next week is the final week of the regular season and finale schedule at Hadlock Field goes like this...

TUESDAY, JULY 17TH @ HADLOCK FIELD

5pm Senior Legion: Bangor vs Motor City (Live on 92.9 The Ticket)

7:30pm Junior Legion: Motor City vs Cheverus

NOTE: Hear what Comrades coach Dave Morris and Motor City coach Cam Archer have to say about the upcoming game at Hadlock during Monday's 'Morning Pitch Show' on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.