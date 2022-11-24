Cooper and Ace Flagg Highlights – Montverde Beats Pleasant Grove 85-42 [VIDEO]

Montverde Academy defeated Pleasant Grove 85-42 on Wednesday, November 23rd.

It was a good game for Cooper Flagg and his twin brother Ace Flagg. Check out the video highlights

We have reached out to the Sports Information Director so hopefully we will be getting box scores, stats in the near future!

Montverde Academy is off now until December 1st when they will host IMG Academy at 5 p.m.

