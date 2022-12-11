Cooper Flagg Highlights – Montverde Academy 78 Oak Hill 51[VIDEO]

Montverde Academy (Florida) improved to 5-1 on Friday, December 9th with a 78-51 win over Oak Hill.

Former Nokomis High School, and Maine State Gatorade Player of the Year Cooper Flagg had 10 points in 19 minutes. He ripped down 4 rebounds to go with 4 assists, 1 block and 3 steals.

Check out the highlights

Montverde Academy is off until December 17th when they play in Honolulu at 1 a.m. (Maine time).

