Cooper Flagg helped lead the East All-Star team to a 88-86 win last night in the McDonald's East-West All-Star Game.

Flagg, who will be attending Duke in the Fall of 2024, finished with a game-high 28 minutes. He scored 13 points and ripped down 6 rebounds, to go along with 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

And what could be a preview for Duke fans for next year ...

And raining down a 3-pointer ...