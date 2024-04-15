Red Sox Blast 3 Home Runs Beat Angels 5-4 to Win Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon, 5-4 to win the series (2-1). It was their 2nd straight win, improving to 9-7 after losing 4 straight.

The Red Sox hit 3 home runs in the game, including going back-to-back in the 1st inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Tyler O'Neill started the scoring, hitting his 7th home run of the year, with 2 out. He finished the day going 2-3.

Triston Casas followed, hitting his 4th home run of the year. He finished the day 1-2 with a pair of walks. After starting the season 1-15, he's now 14-for-his-last-43, with 2 doubles, and 4 home runs. He's now hitting .259

Masataka Yoshida homer in the 6th inning. It was a 2-run homer and his 1st of the year. It was his 1st homer since September 4th of last year.

Pablo Reyes was 1-4 with a RBI double.

The Red Sox played without Rafael Devers who missed his 4th consecutive game because of a sore left shoulder.

Brayan Bellow started for the Red Sox and picked up the win. He's now 2-1 on the season. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 8 and walking 2. Justin Slaten came on in relief and went 2.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and a run, striking out 1. Kenley Jansen picked up his 4th save in the 9th inning, allowing 1 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1. He's now tied with John Franco for 5th most saves in MLB history with 424.

The Angels are now 7-8 and have lost 6 of their last 9 games, following a 4-game winning streak.

Boston will start a 4-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday morning for the annual Patriot's Day Game. The pregame starts at 10:10 a.m. with the 1st pitch at 11:10 a.m.