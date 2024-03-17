15 Maine to Play #2 Ohio State in NCAA’s

#15 Maine to Play #2 Ohio State in NCAA&#8217;s

America East Championship Post Game Celebration March 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Women's Basketball Team will play Ohio State in Columbus Ohio, in the 1st Round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Maine is the #15 seed with a record of 24-9 and earned the automatic bid, by winning the America East Tournament, where they beat Vermont 64-48 on Friday, March 15th.

Ohio State finished their regular season with a 25-5 record, losing their last 2 games.

The game will be played on either Friday or Saturday, with a time to be determined.

Maine and Ohio State have met once previously, with Ohio State beating Maine 83-70 on December 3, 2017 

Maine's Post-Game Celebration After Winning the America East Championship

For the 1st time since 2018 the Maine Black Bears are the America East Champions after beating Vermont 64-48.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

