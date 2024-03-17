15 Maine to Play #2 Ohio State in NCAA’s

The Maine Women's Basketball Team will play Ohio State in Columbus Ohio, in the 1st Round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Maine is the #15 seed with a record of 24-9 and earned the automatic bid, by winning the America East Tournament, where they beat Vermont 64-48 on Friday, March 15th.

Ohio State finished their regular season with a 25-5 record, losing their last 2 games.

The game will be played on either Friday or Saturday, with a time to be determined.

Maine and Ohio State have met once previously, with Ohio State beating Maine 83-70 on December 3, 2017

Get our free mobile app