Maine’s Cooper Flagg Inks Deal with New Balance; Releases New Ad
Earlier this month, Cooper Flagg was in Bangor, filming a sneaker commercial. It was rumored to be a New Balance sneaker commercial.
Today, the commercial was released. You can see it below.
Cooper is set to begin his freshman season at Duke. The Duke Blue Devils open their season on November 4. You can hear that game on 92.9 The Ticket when they host the Maine Black Bears..
