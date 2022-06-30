Cooper Flagg&#8217;s Defensive Highlights in USA&#8217;s 73-69 Win Over Spain [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg’s Defensive Highlights in USA’s 73-69 Win Over Spain [VIDEO]

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The United States U-17 Basketball Team defeated Spain 73-69 in an exhibition game on Wednesday June 29th.

Newport's Cooper Flagg had meaningful minutes and played well! So well in fact that Youtuber The Green Room Draft created a video with his defensive highlights!

You can watch the game against Spain below. The commentary is in Spanish.

The USA opens pool play Saturday July 2nd. The schedule for Group C is

  • Saturday July 2 USA vs. Lebanon
  • Sunday July 3 USA vs. Slovenia
  • Tuesday July 5 USA vs. Mali
Get our free mobile app

 

Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top