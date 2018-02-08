Delays And Closings – February 8, 2018
The latest winter storm is letting some students sleep in while others get to stay home altogether for a snow day.
Parking lots need to be cleared and roads plowed, so some schools have opted to start classes a little later today. Still others have canceled classes altogether. We'll update this list all morning, so check back often for additions and possible changes. And remember: You can get weather and traffic updates right on your phone by downloading our free app.
- AOS 77 - 2 hour delay
- AOS 90 - Baileyville, Princeton, and East Range II have a 2 hour delay
- Augusta Schools - 2 hour delay
- Beatrice Rafferty School - 2 hour delay
- Calais Day Treatment - 2 hour delay
- Calais Elementary/Middle/High School - 2 hour delay
- Cherryfield Elementary school - 2 hour delay
- Cornville Regional Charter School - 2 hour delay
- Edna Drinkwater School - 2 hour delay
- Edmunds Consolidated school - 2 hour delay
- Erskine Academy - 2 hour delay
- Helen S. Dunn School - 2 hour delay
- Indian Township School - 2 hour delay
- Northern Penobscot Tech Region III - 2 hour delay
- RSU 2 - 2 hour delay, no morning PreK
- RSU 18 - 2 hour delay
- RSU/SAD 37 - 2 hour delay
- RSU 67 - 2 hour delay
- RSU 71 - 2 hour delay
- SAD 4 Dexter - no school for Dexter High School & TCTC students ONLY
- Spurwink School in Cornville - 2 hour delay
- St. Michael School - 2 hour delay
- Temple Academy - 2 hour delay
- U-Maine at Augusta - Opening at 10 a.m.
- UMA Bangor - Opening at 10 a.m.
- UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic - 2 hour delay
- Union 103 - 2 hour delay
- Washington County Community College - opening at 10 a.m.