Delays And Closings – February 8, 2018

The latest winter storm is letting some students sleep in while others get to stay home altogether for a snow day.

Parking lots need to be cleared and roads plowed, so some schools have opted to start classes a little later today. Still others have canceled classes altogether. We'll update this list all morning, so check back often for additions and possible changes. And remember: You can get weather and traffic updates right on your phone by downloading our free app.

  • AOS 77 - 2 hour delay
  • AOS 90 - Baileyville, Princeton, and East Range II have a 2 hour delay
  • Augusta Schools - 2 hour delay
  • Beatrice Rafferty School - 2 hour delay
  • Calais Day Treatment - 2 hour delay
  • Calais Elementary/Middle/High School - 2 hour delay
  • Cherryfield Elementary school - 2 hour delay
  • Cornville Regional Charter School - 2 hour delay
  • Edna Drinkwater School - 2 hour delay
  • Edmunds Consolidated school - 2 hour delay
  • Erskine Academy - 2 hour delay
  • Helen S. Dunn School - 2 hour delay
  • Indian Township School - 2 hour delay
  • Northern Penobscot Tech Region III - 2 hour delay
  • RSU 2 - 2 hour delay, no morning PreK
  • RSU 18 - 2 hour delay
  • RSU/SAD 37 - 2 hour delay
  • RSU 67 - 2 hour delay
  • RSU 71 - 2 hour delay
  • SAD 4 Dexter - no school for Dexter High School & TCTC students ONLY
  • Spurwink School in Cornville - 2 hour delay
  • St. Michael School - 2 hour delay
  • Temple Academy - 2 hour delay
  • U-Maine at Augusta - Opening at 10 a.m.
  • UMA Bangor - Opening at 10 a.m.
  • UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic - 2 hour delay
  • Union 103 - 2 hour delay
  • Washington County Community College - opening at 10 a.m.
