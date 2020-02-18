Dexter Advances Over Narraguagus on Buzzer-Beater [GIRLS]

The Dexter Tigers advanced to the Class C North semifinals over the Narraguagus Knights on a last-second three-pointer by junior Peyton Grant Tuesday morning in Bangor.

Those three points were part of 20 for the junior standout on the way to a 38-35 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center.

No. 2 Dexter led most of the contest, but the No. 7 Lady Knights took a one point lead late in the game. However, Dexter was able to to tie the game on late free throws, leading into Grant's buzzer-beater. (below)

Cheyenne Bean added 9 points for the Tigers and senior Chloe Mountain added 6 in the win.

Kaci Alley and Emma Redimarker each had 11 points for the Lady Knights. Junior Anna Strout added 10 points.

Dexter (15-4) will play the Central Aroostook Panthers (15-4) at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.